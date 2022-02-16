Environment Agency warns communities along Severn and Wye estuaries to prepare for flooding from Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice forecast to cause a tidal surge along Severn and Wye Estuary on Friday.

Risk of flooding to homes and businesses along the estuaries from Avonmouth to Gloucester

Residents urged to take action to prepare for flooding

The Environment Agency is urging people living in flood risk communities in the Severn and Wye estuaries to prepare for flooding from a forecast tidal surge caused by Storm Eunice this Friday.

The tidal surge is possible Friday morning, and the Environment Agency is urging people to take steps to protect themselves and their property from the risk of flooding.

Flooding is possible from Avonmouth and up the Severn into Gloucestershire and along the Wye from Chepstow to Monmouth.

Residents are urged to sign up to Environment Agency Flood Warning messages and to make sure they are prepared for flooding by following the ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ guidance:

prepare a bag that includes medical and insurance documents

check the latest flood situation online https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water

check your insurance to make sure you are covered for flood damage. If you rent your home, it is your responsibility to have insurance for your belongings.

if you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services

Gary Bywater Area Incident Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: