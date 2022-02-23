Environment Agency warns of ongoing flood risk following Storm Franklin

The Environment Agency is urging communities to remain vigilant as flood warnings are still in place.

The Environment Agency is urging communities along the River Severn to be prepared for significant flooding as the impact of Storm Franklin continues to cause high river levels.

Two severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, remain in place for the River Severn at the Wharfage in Ironbridge and in Wribbenhall, Bewdley where some residents were evacuated.

Unprecedented weather, during which three storms were named by the Met Office, has led to river levels coming close to beating historic highs, including at the Upper Severn and River Mersey in Didsbury.

Where defences are outflanked we undertake pumping where possible and safe to do so, to reduce water levels, as well as supporting the community through warning and informing.

Sadly around 400 properties have flooded across different parts of the country as a result of the heavy rain and our thoughts are with all those who have suffered damage to their properties as a result of the storms.

The Environment Agency has been working over the past week to prepare for the reasonable worst case impacts of Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, planning for all scenarios to help keep communities and people safe.

Teams have been out on the ground to erect barriers and clear screens to help mitigate potential flooding impacts.

Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties from flooding in places such as Didsbury, Derby and Mytholmroyd.

Dan Bond, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care. Last weekend’s heavy rainfall on already wet areas continues to cause river flooding along the River Severn and is likely to continue over the next few days. So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected – flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people’s lives. We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk. Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties despite record river levels. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car. People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

Over the coming days, the risk of flooding along the River Severn poses the greatest threat to communities. As of 2pm, there are 2 severe flood warnings in place, meaning there is a danger to life, 52 flood warnings in place, meaning that flooding is expected, and 43 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is likely.