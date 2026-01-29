Environment Agency warns of ongoing flood risk in Somerset and Dorset

Calls for vigilance amidst flooding risk.

The Environment Agency is calling on the public to remain vigilant to the risk of significant flooding in Somerset and Dorset in the wake of Storm Chandra.

Current forecasts show conditions are expected to remain unsettled, with further impacts expected across the region. A Met Office yellow warning for rain will be in place tomorrow for the south west of England.

A major incident was declared in Somerset as agencies step up their response to Storm Chandra. Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services are working together to support communities following heavy rain.

Environment Agency teams are out on the ground switching on pumps to remove flood water as soon as river levels allow. They are also deploying additional ultra high-volume pumps to Northmoor and Saltmoor.

In Dorset, a severe flood warning has been issued for the Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park, with the authorities leading an evacuation of a caravan site and car park.

EA teams have been mobilised across the country to check on other flood defences, clear any river blockages and closely monitor river levels. They have been working around the clock to reduce the risk of flooding, and will be out in force over the coming days.

At this time we estimate 63 properties have sadly been flooded while nearly 10,900 properties have been protected through action by the Environment Agency.

Chris Wilding, Flood Duty Manager yesterday said:

Our thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Chandra, including those whose homes and businesses have sadly been flooded. Significant river flooding impacts are probable in parts of the Southwest of England today. Further flooding impacts are also expected for parts of England on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, including in Somerset, to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected. We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy yesterday said:

Flooding is devastating and my thoughts are with the people affected. I am in regular contact with the Environment Agency on their response to the ongoing flooding in Somerset and Dorset who, alongside local authorities and the emergency services, are already taking action to keep communities safe. I urge residents to follow local advice over the next few days to ensure they stay safe. To protect homes and businesses from future flooding situations, this government is investing a record £10.5 billion to protect a further 900,000 properties by 2036. This is alongside reprioritising over £100 million to maintain existing flood assets.

Environment Agency staff are on the ground during the day at Northmoor/Moorland village hall to answer questions from the public. We will continue to monitor the situation across Somerset and will review their plans as the forecasts are updated.

As rainfall levels start to ease, some rivers, moors and levels will respond slowly to previous rainfall and therefore may continue to rise.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up to Get flood warnings by text, phone or email. People can also call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Find out how to prepare for flooding and if your home is at risk.