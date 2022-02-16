Environment Agency
Environment Agency warns south west coastal communities to prepare for flooding from Storm Eunice
Storm Eunice forecast to cause a tidal surge along north coast of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset on Friday.
- Risk of flooding to homes and businesses along the coast
- Residents urged to take action to prepare for flooding
The Environment Agency is urging people living in flood risk communities along the north coast of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset to prepare for flooding from a forecast tidal surge caused by Storm Eunice this Friday.
The tidal surge is possible Friday morning, and the Environment Agency is urging people to take steps to protect themselves and their property from the risk of flooding.
Strong winds, large waves, coupled with the storm surge, are likely to cause wave-overtopping and flooding to exposed communities on the north coast during the high tide.
People are advised to stay away from coastal areas and keep away from shoreline roads and paths, piers and promenades.
Residents are urged to sign up to Environment Agency Flood Warning messages and to make sure they are prepared for flooding by following the ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ guidance:
- prepare a bag that includes medical and insurance documents
- check the latest flood situation online
- know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water
- check your insurance to make sure you are covered for flood damage. If you rent your home, it is your responsibility to have insurance for your belongings.
- if you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services.
Jim Flory, for the Environment Agency, said:
Strong winds from Storm Eunice could cause a storm surge and large waves, bringing a risk of flooding to homes and businesses along the north coast.
We’re seeking to give early warning to communities to prepare. We will issue flood warnings if necessary and we have teams out on the ground taking action to reduce the impact of any possible flooding.
You can check your flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencySW on Twitter for the latest flood updates.
A Met Office weather warning is in place for Storm Eunice, so people should take extreme care near any coastal areas. We urge people to stay safe and warn wave watchers against the unnecessary danger of taking ‘storm selfies’.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-warns-south-west-coastal-communities-to-prepare-for-flooding-from-storm-eunice
