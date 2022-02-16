Environment Agency warns south west coastal communities to prepare for flooding from Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice forecast to cause a tidal surge along north coast of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset on Friday.

Risk of flooding to homes and businesses along the coast

Residents urged to take action to prepare for flooding

The Environment Agency is urging people living in flood risk communities along the north coast of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset to prepare for flooding from a forecast tidal surge caused by Storm Eunice this Friday.

The tidal surge is possible Friday morning, and the Environment Agency is urging people to take steps to protect themselves and their property from the risk of flooding.

Strong winds, large waves, coupled with the storm surge, are likely to cause wave-overtopping and flooding to exposed communities on the north coast during the high tide.

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas and keep away from shoreline roads and paths, piers and promenades.

Residents are urged to sign up to Environment Agency Flood Warning messages and to make sure they are prepared for flooding by following the ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ guidance:

prepare a bag that includes medical and insurance documents

check the latest flood situation online

know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water

check your insurance to make sure you are covered for flood damage. If you rent your home, it is your responsibility to have insurance for your belongings.

if you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services.

Jim Flory, for the Environment Agency, said: