Environment, agriculture and food - strategic research 2022-2027: overview

Introduction

We are investing around £46 million a year over 2022-2027 into a portfolio of strategic research to ensure that Scotland maintains its position at the very cutting edge of advances in agriculture, natural resources and the environment. This will continue to build an evidence base to support policy needs in the environment, natural resources and agriculture portfolio and contribute to the delivery the National Performance Framework.

In 2022-2023, the portfolio of research is made up of the following investments:

Strategic Research Programme

£31 million in a Strategic Research Programme (SRP) supporting five main themes of research:

plant and animal health

sustainable food system and supply

human impacts on the environment

natural resources

rural futures

Further information on the Strategic Research Programme 2022-2027 will follow.

