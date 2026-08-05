Environment and Climate Change Committee calls for checks on pet parasite medication

The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published its report, ‘Paws for concern: pets, parasites and pollution’, which calls for a ban on the general sale of off-the-shelf and unchecked online pet parasite treatments. The Committee argued for a recalibration of how the UK approaches pet parasite medications in order to protect both companion animals and the natural environment.

Background

This inquiry considered Pet Parasite Medication (PPM), with a focus on treatments containing chemicals of concern such as fipronil and imidacloprid. The inquiry sought to understand distribution pathways, and the impact of PPM use and non-use on biodiversity and human health. It also covered current regulation, monitoring, and the potential implications for pets and pet owners of changing application practices.

Key recommendations

The Environment and Climate Change Committee is calling on the Government to:

Collate and publish anonymised data on PPM product sales and usage habits;

Establish the true scale of pollution resulting from all PPMs;

Extend the Phase II Environmental Risk Assessments to all PPMs;

Review the relationship between the VMD, industry and VICH to remove the risk, or perceived risk, of regulatory capture;

Establish funding schemes with UKRI to address the substantial evidence gaps relating to the use of PPMs;

Introduce an interim risk-based PPM regime which restricts access to all parasiticides and requires that they are only sold alongside individualised advice and assessment; and,

Update the VMD’s guidance on product packaging to extend the period where pets should not be allowed to bathe from four days to 28 days after the application of spot-on treatments.

Chair’s comments

Baroness Sheehan, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said:

“Our report raises serious questions and concerns about the environmental risks of pet flea and tick treatments as well as how they are sold to pet owners. Their over-use on household pets is the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

The lack of scientific evidence and data, poor customer guidance and the relationship between the pet medication suppliers and regulators appear as murky as the waterways these flea treatments are polluting.

Pet owners deserve accurate evidence-based guidance on the need for, and risks of, the existing and new chemicals which are being prescribed and the impact they are having on their pets, home and the environment.”