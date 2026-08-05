Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Environment and Climate Change Committee calls for checks on pet parasite medication
The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published its report, ‘Paws for concern: pets, parasites and pollution’, which calls for a ban on the general sale of off-the-shelf and unchecked online pet parasite treatments. The Committee argued for a recalibration of how the UK approaches pet parasite medications in order to protect both companion animals and the natural environment.
- Report: Paws for concern: pets, parasites and pollution (HTML)
- Report: Paws for concern: pets, parasites and pollution (PDF)
- Inquiry: Pet Parasite Medication
- Environment and Climate Change Committee
Background
This inquiry considered Pet Parasite Medication (PPM), with a focus on treatments containing chemicals of concern such as fipronil and imidacloprid. The inquiry sought to understand distribution pathways, and the impact of PPM use and non-use on biodiversity and human health. It also covered current regulation, monitoring, and the potential implications for pets and pet owners of changing application practices.
Key recommendations
The Environment and Climate Change Committee is calling on the Government to:
- Collate and publish anonymised data on PPM product sales and usage habits;
- Establish the true scale of pollution resulting from all PPMs;
- Extend the Phase II Environmental Risk Assessments to all PPMs;
- Review the relationship between the VMD, industry and VICH to remove the risk, or perceived risk, of regulatory capture;
- Establish funding schemes with UKRI to address the substantial evidence gaps relating to the use of PPMs;
- Introduce an interim risk-based PPM regime which restricts access to all parasiticides and requires that they are only sold alongside individualised advice and assessment; and,
- Update the VMD’s guidance on product packaging to extend the period where pets should not be allowed to bathe from four days to 28 days after the application of spot-on treatments.
Chair’s comments
Baroness Sheehan, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said:
“Our report raises serious questions and concerns about the environmental risks of pet flea and tick treatments as well as how they are sold to pet owners. Their over-use on household pets is the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.
The lack of scientific evidence and data, poor customer guidance and the relationship between the pet medication suppliers and regulators appear as murky as the waterways these flea treatments are polluting.
Pet owners deserve accurate evidence-based guidance on the need for, and risks of, the existing and new chemicals which are being prescribed and the impact they are having on their pets, home and the environment.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/515/environment-and-climate-change-committee/news/217339/environment-and-climate-change-committee-calls-for-checks-on-pet-parasite-medication/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Afghan allies left in danger by years of delay, secrecy and flawed decisions, MPs warn30/07/2026 16:05:00
Afghans who worked with UK forces were wrongly refused relocation and left facing years of danger, delay and uncertainty, according to a major report by the Defence Committee.
Defra rejects Sea Use Framework and claims fishing engagement causing ‘stakeholder fatigue’ in response to MPs’ report24/07/2026 15:05:00
The EFRA Committee has published the government’s response to its report, Resetting the relationship with fishing communities.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes First Report22/07/2026 16:10:00
The Procedure and Privileges Committee has published its First Report. This report proposes changes with a view to upholding high standards of courtesy and behaviour in the Chamber. This includes changes to the guidance in the Companion relating to attendance at debates, reading of speeches, length of supplementary questions during oral questions, referring to other members, and dress code.
MPs warn of ‘unacceptably high risk of miscarriages of justice’ due to declining availability of legal aid and rising self-representation20/07/2026 13:05:00
Declining availability of legal aid and increasing levels of self-representation is creating an ‘unacceptably high risk of miscarriages of justice and undermines the efficient administration’ of the courts, a new Justice Committee report has warned.
PAC unconvinced govt’s housing delivery efforts will have balanced impact across country17/07/2026 17:10:00
Report warns of risk of disruption to National Housing Delivery Fund by local government structural change.
A library in every school: invest now to stem devastating fall in children reading for pleasure, MPs say17/07/2026 16:25:00
Every child in England should be issued with a library card from birth and have the opportunity to enjoy books at school, to stem a dramatic fall in the number of young children reading for pleasure, the Education Committee recommends in a report published today.
Government needs a new plan for partnership with Nigeria, say MPs15/07/2026 12:05:00
The Government’s development partnership with Nigeria risks being undermined by “multiple obstacles” and a revised approach is needed, the International Development Committee has found in a new report.
Government does not have a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion14/07/2026 12:05:00
The government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy is a welcome first step but it is not a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion in the United Kingdom, according to a new Treasury Committee report.
Protecting built heritage: MPs call for ‘reuse first’ mindset to safeguard historic buildings and help hit new homes goal14/07/2026 09:05:00
Nearly half of the government’s 1.5million home building target could be met by giving a new lease of life to historic buildings currently lying vacant or under-used, MPs say today.