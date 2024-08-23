Environment and Climate Change Committee Youth Engagement Programme – Programme launch

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee are pleased to confirm the six participating schools for the 2024-25 Youth Engagement Programme.

Barnsley College (participating school 2023-24 programme)

Confirmed Schools

The schools are as follows:

Shipley College (Bradford),

Ellesmere Special School (Leicester),

Skinners Academy (London),

The Holt School (Berkshire),

The Thomas Hardye School (Dorset), and

Mary Immaculate High School (South Wales).

We would like to thank all schools/colleges who have expressed interest in participating through an expression of interest. We had 78 applications in total!

If your school/college is interested in the work of the Committee and its activities, please do let us know at selcomengagement@parliament.uk and we will add you to our mailing list.

