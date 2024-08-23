Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Environment and Climate Change Committee Youth Engagement Programme – Programme launch
The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee are pleased to confirm the six participating schools for the 2024-25 Youth Engagement Programme.
Barnsley College (participating school 2023-24 programme)
Confirmed Schools
The schools are as follows:
- Shipley College (Bradford),
- Ellesmere Special School (Leicester),
- Skinners Academy (London),
- The Holt School (Berkshire),
- The Thomas Hardye School (Dorset), and
- Mary Immaculate High School (South Wales).
We would like to thank all schools/colleges who have expressed interest in participating through an expression of interest. We had 78 applications in total!
If your school/college is interested in the work of the Committee and its activities, please do let us know at selcomengagement@parliament.uk and we will add you to our mailing list.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/515/environment-and-climate-change-committee/news/202578/environment-and-climate-change-committee-youth-engagement-programme-programme-launch/
