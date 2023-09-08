Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Environment Minister launches construction of British designed and manufactured Bewdley flood scheme
Event to mark official start of work on major flood risk management scheme at Beales Corner in Bewdley, Worcestershire
Environment minister Rebecca Pow and local representatives yesterday (7 September) celebrated the start of construction on a major flood risk management scheme at Beales Corner in Bewdley, Worcestershire, with a sod-cutting event.
Construction is helping to support jobs and stimulate the economy by employing British companies, including Arup as lead designer and Jackson Civil Engineering as lead contractor. The new protection consists of a combination of demountable flood barriers and permanent raised walls with glass panels on top to maintain views across the river.
As part of the scheme, off-site environmental improvements will take place at Limekiln Bridge Storage area to support habitats for wildlife and increase biodiversity in hedgerows and trees. The choice of materials for the scheme and archaeological works also recognise the significance of the area and the design aims to preserve its heritage ahead of construction.
Once complete, the scheme will provide decades of invaluable service to the community, reducing flood risk for more than 50 properties and maintaining access to 160 businesses, as well as schools and other public services in the town.
The project will replace the low-level temporary flood barriers currently used and provide a far higher standard of flood protection.
Meanwhile, Minister Pow also announced that the Bewdley scheme will be one of three in the area to share £9.3 million in additional funding, reallocated from economic recovery funding. The Beales Corner scheme will receive £1.5 million, Tenbury Wells £4m and Greyfriars in Hereford £3.8 million.
To celebrate the official start of work on the scheme, Minister Pow, Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest, and Environment Agency Operations Manager for the West Midlands Anthony Perry all took part in yesterday’s ceremony.
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow yesterday said:
I am determined that we do whatever we can to prevent the devastating flooding that affects so many towns and villages across the country like Bewdley.
Our investment means work is underway on this significant new scheme and we can use this investment to back British companies. It should provide the community comfort and confidence in their town’s resilience and forms part of our record investment in better protecting hundreds of thousands of properties across the country.
Environment Agency Operations Manager for the West Midlands Anthony Perry yesterday said:
We are very happy to mark the official start of the main construction on this important and much-needed flood risk management scheme at Beales Corner.
We know the devastating impact flooding can have, which is why protecting the people of Bewdley is our top priority as we adapt to the increased threat of flood events caused by climate change.
Bewdley is subject to significant flood risk from the River Severn and has flooded a number of times in the past decade. Houses and businesses have flooded, with transport links and commuter routes through the town also affected.
After flooding in 2020, the Government made funding available for the communities impacted, enabling the Environment Agency to consider a flood risk management scheme for the Beales Corner area of Bewdley and keep the main Kidderminster and Stourport roads into the town open at times of flood.
Construction work will take approximately 18 months to two years to complete, depending on weather conditions, flooding and interactions with historic structures.
The Environment Agency’s new flood defences have ensured the better protection of 374,000 homes since 2015. We continue to do more, delivering a record £5.2 billion investment to protect better hundreds of thousands of properties and the National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) Strategy for England will prepare us for more extreme weather and build a more resilient nation.
You can find out if you are at risk of flooding by checking your postcode on the government’s website and you can also sign up for flood warnings. You will be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.
