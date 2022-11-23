Scottish Government
Environment, natural resources and agriculture - strategic research 2022-2027: overview
Introduction
We are investing around £50 million a year into a portfolio of strategic research to ensure that Scotland maintains its position at the very cutting edge of advances in agriculture, natural resources and the environment. This will continue to build an evidence base to support policy needs in the environment, natural resources and agriculture portfolio and contribute to the delivery the National Performance Framework.
In 2022-2023, the portfolio of research is made up of the following investments:
Strategic Research Programme
£31 million in a Strategic Research Programme (SRP) supporting five main themes of research:
- plant and animal health
- sustainable food system and supply
- human impacts on the environment
- natural resources
- rural futures
Further information on the Strategic Research Programme 2022 to 2027.
Centres of expertise
£7 million in five current Centres of Expertise, forming an important policy-research interface on the issues of water resources, animal disease outbreaks, climate change, plant health and knowledge exchange. These draw not only on the knowledge and skills of researchers within the Main Research Providers, but also those of researchers from other institutions and universities from across Scotland.
Further information on the Centres of Expertise.
Underpinning national capacity
£8 million in underpinning national capacity at the main research providers, ensuring key assets which support our research are maintained and their long term sustainability secured.
Further information on underpinning national capacity.
Responsive Research Fund
A new fund for medium-term research (up to three years) responding to new, unforeseen policy needs which emerge after initial commissioning periods. Initial funding in 2022 to 2023 will be around £200,000.
