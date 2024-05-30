Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Environmental Audit Committee publishes ‘legacy’ report on 2019 Parliament
The Environmental Audit Committee has published a report reflecting on its activity throughout the 2019-2024 Parliament.
The Committee was appointed in February 2020 to consider the extent to which government departments and non-departmental public bodies contribute to environmental protection and sustainable development, and to audit their performance against targets set by Ministers.
During this Parliament, the Committee made 23 reports to the House, and published 18 Government responses to its reports. It published 34 letters sent from the Chair to Cabinet Ministers, heard from Secretaries of State on 11 occasions and published 2231 submissions of written evidence.
The Committee did not complete its work on three inquiries: on the UK and the Antarctic environment, on climate change and security and on the role of natural capital in the green economy. It recommends that the Committee in the new Parliament take up work on these issues.
The Committee makes two recommendations for the next administration to take up. It recommends that in the new Parliament Ministers publish a report on the implementation and operation of the Environment Act 2021, to inform post-legislative scrutiny of that Act during the Parliament.
It also recommends that the Committee’s proposals for parliamentary scrutiny of the Seventh Carbon Budget, as set out in the Chair's letter to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of 6 February 2024, be implemented in full.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/62/environmental-audit-committee/news/201796/environmental-audit-committee-publishes-legacy-report-on-2019-parliament/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government responds to WEC calls for accessible product design by default30/05/2024 13:05:00
The Government “recognises the importance of digital inclusion to accessibility and remains committed to ensuring no one is left behind in a digital age” it has said in its response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s (WEC) second report on the National Disability Strategy (NDS).
Committee publishes report on net zero and the UK’s maritime sector29/05/2024 12:15:00
The Environmental Audit Committee has today published its report on ‘Net zero and UK shipping’.
MPs hear that community pharmacy funding model is ‘broken’29/05/2024 11:15:00
Government must urgently reform the funding framework for community pharmacy if more clinical services are to be delivered and increasing demands for medication are to be met.
Publication of Report: The work of the Transport Committee in the 2019 Parliament29/05/2024 10:25:00
The Transport Committee has published a short report outlining work that could be taken forward by the new Committee in the next Parliament.
We must fundamentally change the way we think about Artificial Intelligence28/05/2024 14:05:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee publishes the last report of the 2019-24 Parliament, for its inquiry into the governance of Artificial Intelligence, examining domestic and international developments in the governance and regulation of AI since its August 2023 interim Report.
Stronger guidance and controls needed to protect children from screen time, Education Committee finds28/05/2024 11:25:00
For young children, the benefits of screen time are significantly outweighed by the risks, a report by the Education Committee has found.
Grid connections and storage issues must be addressed to decarbonise the economy, MPs find27/05/2024 11:10:00
Slow grid connections and a lack of clear plans for energy storage have to be fixed to enable electrification of the UK energy system or risk net zero goals not being met, a committee of MPs has found.
MPs caution against abandoning the Census, until Government addresses long-standing failures around data-sharing24/05/2024 16:25:00
The Census should not be abandoned before officials address long-standing barriers to the sharing of data for statistical and research purposes, MPs say today.
Decades-long fights for justice remain a risk without broad 'duty of candour' and enhanced legal support for families - human rights committee warns24/05/2024 15:25:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to go further in improving how the state responds to major tragedies. Human rights law requires effective investigations to be carried out into deaths where the state may have been at fault. The Committee calls for stronger measures to require openness from public bodies, and more support for victims’ families to overcome an imbalance in legal support during inquests.