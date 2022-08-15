Episode 3: In conversation with... an expert in optical care services

Over the next couple of months, we’ll be hearing from our sector managers as they delve into discussions with guest speakers and subject experts as part of our ‘In conversation with…’ series. They’ll be covering a range of hot topics in their areas, providing rich and valuable insight into the current opportunities and challenges within their sector.

Episode 3: Joe Neame and Sham Khan discuss optical care services

In our third episode, our Subject Specialist for Science, Joe Neame, talks to General Manager for Specsavers, Sham Khan, about optical care services. This comes following the news that Specsavers has committed to offering 100 industry placements for Healthcare Science T Level students, helping to lead the way for T Levels within the optics industry.

Discussing Sham’s role, our experts explore the day-to-day role of a dispensing technician, the current challenges in the sector and the different progression routes currently available.

Find out more about our partnership with Specsavers to help lead the way for T Levels within the Optics industry or read more about the Healthcare Science T Level.