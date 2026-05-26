On 21st May 2026 the Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, laid the long-awaited Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft Code of Guidance before Parliament.

This guidance is to support services, public functions and associations in relation to the Supreme Court judgement in April 2025 which said that, for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010, sex means biological sex. We will be reviewing the guidance to understand the implications for the homelessness sector and will provide an update in due course.