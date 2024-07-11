Equality and Human Rights watchdog seeks views on its next strategic plan

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has launched a public consultation on its next three-year strategic plan.

As Britain’s equality watchdog and an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution, the EHRC protects and promotes equality and human rights for everyone. The twelve-week consultation is an opportunity for individuals and organisations to share their views on the regulator’s future direction.

The EHRC has identified three key areas of emphasis for the consultation, where the regulator’s unique powers could lead to improvements and long-term change. These are:

Work

Participation and good relations

Justice and the balance of rights

The watchdog is inviting views on which issues respondents think should be prioritised and how it can achieve the greatest possible impact.

Running from July until September, respondents can review a draft outline for the Strategic Plan 2025-28 before completing a survey on the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s website.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: