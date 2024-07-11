Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality and Human Rights watchdog seeks views on its next strategic plan
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has launched a public consultation on its next three-year strategic plan.
As Britain’s equality watchdog and an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution, the EHRC protects and promotes equality and human rights for everyone. The twelve-week consultation is an opportunity for individuals and organisations to share their views on the regulator’s future direction.
The EHRC has identified three key areas of emphasis for the consultation, where the regulator’s unique powers could lead to improvements and long-term change. These are:
- Work
- Participation and good relations
- Justice and the balance of rights
The watchdog is inviting views on which issues respondents think should be prioritised and how it can achieve the greatest possible impact.
Running from July until September, respondents can review a draft outline for the Strategic Plan 2025-28 before completing a survey on the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s website.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Our new three-year plan will make the best use of tight resources, focusing on those areas where we have responsibility to regulate or a unique offer to make.
“You have the chance to help shape the future of the Equality and Human Rights Commission and have your say on what our primary areas of focus should be.
“Our next strategic plan will be informed by the views shared in this consultation, by our assessment of data and evidence and by our extensive understanding of the equality and human rights challenges and opportunities facing people in Britain today.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/equality-and-human-rights-watchdog-seeks-views-its-next-strategic-plan
