Equality duties: pay gap report 2025

Scottish Government pay gap information in relation to gender, ethnicity and disability.

Introduction

The Equality Act 2010 sets out certain specific duties for public authorities. For the Scottish Government as an employer this includes a duty to:

publish gender pay gap information every two years, and

publish an equal pay and occupational segregation statement every four years

The Scottish Government has previously published this information as part of our Equality Mainstreaming report which is published every 2 years. This is the first year that we have published this information as a standalone report and it is our intention to publish our gender pay gap report annually. While the specific public sector equality duties only require publication of gender pay gap information, the Scottish Government also publishes pay gap information for ethnicity and disability.

