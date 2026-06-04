Scottish Government
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Equality Impact Assessment for creating hope together: Scotland's suicide prevention action plan 2026 - 2029
Creating Hope Together: Scotland’s Suicide Prevention Action Plan (2026 - 2029) Equality Impact Assessment.
Executive Summary
This EQIA builds upon the significant work used to develop the EQIA for the Creating Hope Together 10 year strategy and should be viewed as an extension of it.
The purpose of the second action plan is to set out actions to be taken over the next three years (2026 – 2029) that will contribute towards the four long-term outcomes of Creating Hope Together. Achieving these outcomes aims to contribute to a reduction of deaths to suicide and improved liveability.
The EQIA comprised of a review of relevant published material from a variety of sources, including academic, third sector and public sector information; as well work with key stakeholders. In addition, a roundtable workshop took place involving delegates from wider representative organisations including health boards and local authorities to provide further insight and experience.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/equality-impact-assessment-creating-hope-together-scotlands-suicide-prevention-action-plan-2026-2029/pages/2/
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