Equality regulator opens consultation on updates to schools technical guidance

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today launched a 16-week consultation on key updates to its technical guidance for schools in England and Scotland, as well as new guidance for schools in Wales.

Schools have legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010 not to discriminate against, harass or victimise pupils in relation to the characteristics protected by the Act.

The equality regulator’s technical guidance explains these obligations and suggests steps schools can take to meet them. Examples from across the protected characteristics are provided, in areas such as admissions, exclusions and access to facilities and services.

The consultations for England, Scotland and Wales will run for 16 weeks from the 10th June 2026, providing staff in the education sector across the three nations the opportunity to provide their views before, during, and after the school summer holidays. Groups representing parents and pupils, and those with expertise in equality law in an educational setting, are also encouraged to respond.

The EHRC is required to update guidance it issues to reflect changes in the law. Since its existing technical guidance for schools in England and Scotland were published, there have been several important legal developments relating to a broad range of protected characteristics which affect schools. This includes significant changes regarding the legal obligations on schools relating to disabled pupils. For example, updates to the guidance have been made with regard to the duty on schools to make reasonable adjustments for disabled children wishing to attend school clubs. The guidance is clear that participation of all students should be facilitated where it is reasonable to do so.