Equality regulator partners with National Fire Chiefs Council to tackle discrimination in fire and rescue services

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle discrimination and promote inclusion across fire and rescue services.

The NFCC is the professional voice of the UK Fire and Rescue Service. Its partnership with the equality regulator sets out shared expectations for collaboration under the EHRC’s uniformed services programme. The programme aims to address race and sex-based discrimination, harassment, and victimisation within fire, police, and armed forces.

The MoU also outlines how the EHRC will support NFCC’s work to improve culture and inclusion across the sector. It reflects a shared commitment between the regulator and the Council to driving meaningful change and fostering inclusive workplaces across fire and rescue services.

The EHRC and NFCC have committed to working together in the following ways:

the EHRC will deliver a bespoke package of support in 2026, including a webinar series on preventing sexual harassment, a peer-to-peer learning programme and case studies of good practice drawn from the sector

the EHRC will contribute to NFCC’s Listen and Learn sessions

the equality regulator will offer feedback on NFCC’s key products such as the Culture Dashboard Methodology

NFCC have begun distributing EHRC surveys and event invitations to their networks

NFCC will nominate representatives to support the development of EHRC guidance for the sector

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, Chair at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:

“We’re pleased to announce we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Fire Chiefs Council to improve how discrimination is tackled within fire and rescue services. “We know there is a lot of work to do across the uniformed services to fully eradicate sexual harassment and racial discrimination. And as Britain’s equality regulator, it is our job to ensure these services have the resources and support they need to prevent discrimination and comply with the law. “This agreement marks a positive step forward and we look forward to continued collaboration with NFCC to help them tackle discrimination and cultivate an inclusive workplace for all employees.”

Phil Garrigan, National Fire Chiefs Council Chair, said:

“Signing this Memorandum of Understanding with the Equality and Human Rights Commission is another in a series of steps we've taken to move from commitment to action on culture, equality, and inclusion across fire and rescue services. “There is no doubt that the challenge we face as a sector is real. This agreement strengthens the good work already taking place across fire and rescue services, supporting continued learning and improvement by working closely with the EHRC to share evidence, insight, and best practice, and to deliver tangible progress. “At NFCC, we are clear that positive culture, dignity, and respect must sit alongside operational competence and capability as priority in the sector. This partnership will support our members to lead by example, amplify the quietest voices, and ensure that fire and rescue services are inclusive, safe places to work that continue to earn the trust and confidence of the public we serve.”

The MoU builds on existing collaboration between the regulator and NFCC. The Council has actively engaged in the EHRC’s Equality Exchange events, contributing to discussions on sexual harassment and race. NFCC is also represented on key EHRC advisory panels which help shape guidance and strategy for the sector.

The EHRC has previously shared its expertise in NFCC consultations on the Addressing Sexual Harassment Toolkit, Race Equality Toolkit, and VAWG Guidance. It has also participated in NFCC’s Culture and Inclusion Conference and presented findings from its sexual harassment survey to senior leaders at the Council.