Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality watchdog advises orchestra leaders on measures to stop sexual harassment in the music industry
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today, together with the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM), published a toolkit which will support orchestra managers and those with HR responsibilities to prevent sexual harassment in the industry.
It comes as 66% of respondents to a 2022 survey carried out by the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) had experienced discrimination while working in the music sector. Over half of those incidents were identified as sexual harassment. One respondent described how an “orchestra conductor said he wanted to kiss me and when I refused, he did not rebook me.”
The EHRC toolkit outlines the law on sexual harassment and provides clear advice on steps orchestras should take to prevent sexual harassment. Much of the advice included is of relevance to the wider music industry and the EHRC encourages managers from across the sector to engage with it.
The guidance also includes a checklist to support orchestras through every stage of a session, an action plan to outline what action orchestras need to take, and monitoring logs to monitor how these items are being used.
The recommendations are designed to complement existing HR policies and help orchestras set up new policies and structures where necessary.
There are specific considerations in the toolkit for time on tour, as this can be a particular time of vulnerability.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“As Britain’s equality watchdog, we have a duty to inform organisations of the law and measures they must take to fulfil their obligations.
“Studies such as those carried out by the Independent Society of Musicians have shone a light on sexual harassment faced by many musicians.
“Everyone should feel safe in their workplace. It is the responsibility of management to ensure reasonable steps are taken to prevent the sexual harassment of their staff.
“I urge orchestra managers and those with HR responsibilities in the wider music industry to use our toolkit so legal responsibilities are understood and relevant recommendations are adopted to protect musicians.”
Deborah Annetts, Chief Executive of the Independent Society of Musicians, said:
“The ISM is proud to have collaborated with the EHRC on this toolkit. Our research has revealed that the music sector is riven with sexual harassment, which has ruined the lives and destroyed the careers of far too many musicians. A culture of fear has prevented victims from speaking up and allowed perpetrators to act with impunity.
“We believe the toolkit sends an important signal that sexual harassment is unacceptable and has no place in music. It will help orchestras of all shapes and sizes to protect their musicians and handle incidents more effectively, and we hope that many will find it an invaluable resource.”
The toolkits development was supported by a reference group of key sector organisations including the Association of British Orchestras, the Musicians’ Union, Orchestras Live, Black Lives in Music, the F List and Parents and Carers in Performing Arts.
Notes to Editors:
- This summer the EHRC consulted on updates to its technical guidance on sexual harassment for employers.
- For more information on harassment in the music industry, please see the Independent Society of Musician's report 'Dignity at Work 2: discrimination in the music sector'.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/equality-watchdog-advises-orchestra-leaders-measures-stop-sexual-harassment-music-industry
