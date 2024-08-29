Equality watchdog advises orchestra leaders on measures to stop sexual harassment in the music industry

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today, together with the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM), published a toolkit which will support orchestra managers and those with HR responsibilities to prevent sexual harassment in the industry.

It comes as 66% of respondents to a 2022 survey carried out by the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) had experienced discrimination while working in the music sector. Over half of those incidents were identified as sexual harassment. One respondent described how an “orchestra conductor said he wanted to kiss me and when I refused, he did not rebook me.”

The EHRC toolkit outlines the law on sexual harassment and provides clear advice on steps orchestras should take to prevent sexual harassment. Much of the advice included is of relevance to the wider music industry and the EHRC encourages managers from across the sector to engage with it.

The guidance also includes a checklist to support orchestras through every stage of a session, an action plan to outline what action orchestras need to take, and monitoring logs to monitor how these items are being used.

The recommendations are designed to complement existing HR policies and help orchestras set up new policies and structures where necessary.

There are specific considerations in the toolkit for time on tour, as this can be a particular time of vulnerability.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: