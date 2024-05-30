Equality watchdog advises parties on free expression and respectful discourse ahead of general election

Political parties and candidates in the UK enjoy great latitude in exercising their right to freedom of expression, with political speech and debate on issues of public interest protected by the European Convention on Human Rights.

While political parties have some duties under the Equality Act 2010, these are relatively limited and do not extend to activities such as campaigning in an election period. However, politicians should be mindful of the need to conduct debate in a responsible manner, and crucially, the opportunity election campaigns offer for them to lead others in doing so.

The EHRC’s new guidance highlights how respectful discourse can foster democratic participation and facilitate wider freedom of expression across our society. It recommends a set of principles for respectful discourse and explains important legal considerations and limits to freedom of expression in law.

John Kirkpatrick, Interim Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: