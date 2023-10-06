Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality watchdog calls for "urgent reform" in response to government's Disability Action Plan consultation
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission responds to government's Disability Action Plan consultation
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“We have submitted our response to the UK Government’s consultation on its Disability Action Plan for 2023/24.
“While we support the ambitions in the short-term plan to improve accessibility and outcomes for disabled people across the UK, we again call for sustained and coordinated action across government in order to achieve real change.
“Substantial reforms are urgently needed to address issues including problems with the welfare system, and inadequate public services, leaving them at a higher risk of poverty, abuse and poor health.
“We trust our response will shape the Action Plan further, which is an important step on the road to improving the lives of disabled people in the UK.”
Notes to editors
- Our response to this survey was done via an anonymous public survey, we have published our response in the interests of transparency and to inform our stakeholders and the public of our views.
- This consultation was requested by the Disability and Equality Hub of the UK Government.
- In August this year, we submitted an update to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, sharing our analysis of progress by the UK Government and the devolved administrations to advance disability rights in the UK.
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission is Britain’s national equality body and has been awarded an ‘A’ status as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) by the United Nations.
