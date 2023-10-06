“We have submitted our response to the UK Government’s consultation on its Disability Action Plan for 2023/24.

“While we support the ambitions in the short-term plan to improve accessibility and outcomes for disabled people across the UK, we again call for sustained and coordinated action across government in order to achieve real change.

“Substantial reforms are urgently needed to address issues including problems with the welfare system, and inadequate public services, leaving them at a higher risk of poverty, abuse and poor health.

“We trust our response will shape the Action Plan further, which is an important step on the road to improving the lives of disabled people in the UK.”

