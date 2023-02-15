Equality watchdog concludes monitoring of Labour Party action plan

The Labour Party has made the changes required by its agreed action plan to address breaches of the Equality Act, says Britain’s equality regulator.

On 29 October 2020, the Equality and Human Rights Commission served the Labour Party with an unlawful act notice, after its investigation into antisemitism found the Party responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

As a result, the Labour Party was obliged to produce an action plan to prevent continuation or reoccurrence of those unlawful acts, which was legally enforceable by the court if not fulfilled.

The action plan concluded on 31 January 2023.

Britain’s equality regulator has now confirmed that it is content with the actions taken and has concluded its work with the Party.

Marcial Boo, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: