Equality watchdog highlights barriers faced by those challenging social care decisions in Scotland

Some adults receiving social care in Scotland are unsure of how to challenge decisions about their care, according to new research published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday.

An accompanying survey of local authorities, also published yesterday by Britain’s equality regulator, uncovers inconsistencies in the complaints process across Scotland.

The EHRC commissioned the research to explore how well the current system works for people who want to challenge decisions about the social care they receive in Scotland.

In depth interviews with eighteen social care users, carers, personal assistants and advocates revealed broadly negative experiences of a system that does not always provide an effective way to challenge decisions about their care.

Current processes are found to add to the mental, physical and intellectual burden of those receiving social care, and some users also fear negative consequences if they challenge a decision or make a complaint.

The research identifies potential improvements to the current process of challenging decisions. However, learning from this work will also help inform the EHRC’s approach to ensuring equality is embedded in the development of Scotland’s new National Care Service (NCS) and the NCS Charter, which will set out the rights of service users and responsibilities of service providers.

Scotland Commissioner for the EHRC, Dr Lesley Sawers OBE, said: