Equality watchdog publishes new guidance for employers supporting disabled staff with hybrid working

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new resources to help employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.

The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments, meaning they must take steps to remove, reduce or prevent obstacles a disabled worker faces. Making these adjustments creates environments where staff can perform more effectively and achieve their full potential.

This guidance is designed for small and medium sized employers so they can support disabled staff with reasonable adjustments and help their employees to thrive when hybrid working.

It provides practical tips for what employers can do, such as the usage of workplace assessment tools to help identify technology that can help disabled employees who work flexibly, and the how providing specialised desks can minimise discomfort for staff with musculoskeletal conditions.

Poorly implemented hybrid working arrangements can create difficulties for disabled staff, including isolating them from colleagues, preventing access to necessary support or equipment, and creating a culture that lacks inclusion.

The EHRC’s guidance, which covers recruitment and all stages of employment, explains the law for employers and provides conversation prompts to ensure managers foster a culture where reasonable adjustments can be discussed openly.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: