Equality watchdog publishes new guidance for employers supporting disabled staff with hybrid working
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new resources to help employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.
The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments, meaning they must take steps to remove, reduce or prevent obstacles a disabled worker faces. Making these adjustments creates environments where staff can perform more effectively and achieve their full potential.
This guidance is designed for small and medium sized employers so they can support disabled staff with reasonable adjustments and help their employees to thrive when hybrid working.
It provides practical tips for what employers can do, such as the usage of workplace assessment tools to help identify technology that can help disabled employees who work flexibly, and the how providing specialised desks can minimise discomfort for staff with musculoskeletal conditions.
Poorly implemented hybrid working arrangements can create difficulties for disabled staff, including isolating them from colleagues, preventing access to necessary support or equipment, and creating a culture that lacks inclusion.
The EHRC’s guidance, which covers recruitment and all stages of employment, explains the law for employers and provides conversation prompts to ensure managers foster a culture where reasonable adjustments can be discussed openly.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“We are pleased to publish these new resources so that employers understand their legal obligations and can make sure disabled employees thrive in their workplaces.
“The duty to make reasonable adjustments needn’t be costly or difficult. Our guidance provides practical tips and advice produced with the assistance of industry bodies and experts so employers can ensure they are complying with equality law.
“We also intend for this guidance to be used by employees, so they can be confident in knowing what their rights are and how to discuss making reasonable adjustments with their line managers.
“These resources will help organisations to embrace the benefits that reasonable adjustments can bring in attracting, empowering and retaining top talent.”
The Equality and Human Rights Commission also has guidance on what workplace adjustments mean in regards to equality law, available here.
As part of the consultation process for the Equality and Human Rights Commission's next strategic plan, the watchdog has identified 'work' as a major theme for the next three years, including identifying where human rights have been breached with hybrid working arrangements.
