Equality watchdog responds to ECB actions to make cricket more inclusive

Equality watchdog yesterday responded to ECB actions to make cricket more inclusive.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission yesterday said:

“We will consider in detail the England and Wales Cricket Board’s plan to make cricket a more inclusive sport, which they have issued in response to the recent report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC).

“As Britain’s equality regulator we have been working with the ECB to implement activity to reduce discrimination. We will review the actions the ECB set out today, which aim to address the ICEC’s conclusions that structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination persist across cricket.

“We will continue to work with the ECB to ensure that bold steps are taken to eliminate all discrimination in cricket.

“There is no place for racism or sexism in sport, or in wider society.”