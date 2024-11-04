Equality watchdog responds to proposed Police Inspection Framework consultation for 2025-2029

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) PEEL (Police) Inspection Framework 2025-29.

This forms part of the work the equality regulator is doing to prevent and address race and sex-based discrimination, harassment and victimisation in fire services, police and armed forces in England, Scotland and Wales and to assess the risks associated with deployment of new technologies in policing.

The EHRC calls for routine inspections of police forces to always include equality and human rights considerations, particularly when assessing Chief Constables and other senior police figures, to ensure that leaders in the force are giving due regard to their equality and human rights obligations.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s consultation response recommends:

That HMICFRS prioritise the inspection of new and emerging technology, particularly facial recognition technology, to ensure usage of this technology is done transparently and to ensure that the technology is never used to breach equality and human rights law.

That inspections ensure that forces are taking steps to tackle discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

That inspections assess whether police forces are giving due regard to the Public Sector Equality Duty, and that they comply with both the Equality Act 2010 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

This work follows several highly critical independent reports which highlighted systemic harassment and victimisation of primarily female and ethnic minority officers.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: