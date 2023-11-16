Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality watchdog response following Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission responds to the Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“Yesterday the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling that Rwanda is not a “safe third country” and the policy of deporting asylum seekers there is unlawful.
“We respect the judgment from the highest court in the United Kingdom. We have consistently highlighted the risks of this policy, urging the UK Government to ensure that it remains compliant with its international human rights obligations. Those obligations include protecting the universality of human rights.
“Following yesterday’s judgment, we will continue to fulfil our role as a national human rights institution by offering the Home Office and the UK Government advice on their immigration policies, to ensure compliance with Britain’s equality and human rights laws, as well as the UK’s obligations under international law.
“It remains vital that the UK Government takes action to reduce the serious threat to human life posed by trafficking and small boats crossing the Channel. We support the government’s commitment to reducing these risks and to establishing safe migration routes.
“However, most asylum seekers cannot access the safe routes currently available. Accordingly, we urge the government to improve the availability of such routes, including through providing for the ability to seek asylum prior to entry, not least to reduce the demand for people smuggling.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/equality-watchdog-response-following-supreme-court-judgment-rwanda-asylum-policy
