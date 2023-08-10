Equality watchdog seeks assurance from Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust following allegations of mistreatment

As Britain’s equality regulator and National Human Rights Institution, it is our duty to enforce equality laws and defend human rights, taking appropriate action where necessary.

Last year (September 2022) we wrote to Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust(GMMHT) regarding our concerns about the treatment of inpatients and potential human rights breaches at the Edenfield Centre, in Prestwich.

We received reassurance from the Trust that immediate action was being taken to protect patients’ human rights.

Based on the information provided, we decided not to take any further action at that point to allow time for the measures to be implemented.

We have now written to the Trust again to seek assurance that the remedial action has been effective, and that the equality and human rights of patients, particularly those with learning disabilities and autism, will be protected in future.

Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Kishwer Falkner said:

“Last year, following the broadcast of concerning allegations, we took immediate action to gain assurance that the human rights of patients at Edenfield Centre in Prestwich were being protected.

“We received reassurance at that time that changes were being made, however, the Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust was rated ‘inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission in July 2023. This has led us to seek renewed confirmation that the changes implemented by the Trust in 2022 have been effective in protecting patients’ rights in Edenfield.

“All patients must be treated with respect and dignity. The information we receive in response to our letter will determine any future regulatory action we may need to take.”