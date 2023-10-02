Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Equality watchdog supports important Tribunal hearing on alleged menopause discrimination
On Monday 2 October, claims relating to how employers treat employees who are experiencing menopause symptoms will be heard at an Employment Tribunal in Leicester, with support from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Maria Rooney was suffering from menopause symptoms, and anxiety and depression, when she took periods of extended sickness leave from her job as a social worker for Leicester City Council in 2017 and 2018.
Ms Rooney received a formal warning from her employer over her absences, despite her disclosing the menopause symptoms she was suffering. Ms Rooney also says she received unfavourable treatment related to her absences including inappropriate comments about her menopause symptoms.
Ms Rooney felt she had no choice but to resign in October 2018. In January 2019, she lodged claims with the Employment Tribunal against Leicester City Council.
Following several preliminary hearings and an appeal, an Employment Tribunal decided at a preliminary hearing in February 2022, that Ms Rooney was disabled at all material times covered by her claims. It ruled that Ms Rooney’s disability was by virtue of her symptoms of menopause combined with symptoms of stress and anxiety.
The case involves the first Employment Appeal Tribunal decision that menopause symptoms can amount to a disability for the purposes of the Equality Act, setting a legal precedent.
Leicester Employment Tribunal will now hear the claims that Ms Rooney was discriminated against, harassed and victimised by her employer Leicester City Council on the grounds of disability and sex.
Employers should support their employees who are affected by the Menopause and may have a duty to make reasonable adjustments where Menopause symptoms are significant and may be a disability.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“Menopause symptoms can significantly affect someone’s ability to work. Employers have a responsibility to support employees going through the menopause – it is to their benefit to do so, and the benefit of the wider workforce. Every employer should take note of this hearing.
“I am pleased we can support Ms Rooney with her case which she has been fighting for several years now.
“We will soon be launching new guidance for employers, so they have the resources to ensure they are looking after their staff who are going through the menopause, and we will encourage all employers to use it.
“As Britain’s equality regulator, we will continue to intervene in cases such as this and hold employers to account by using our unique powers.”
Ms Rooney said:
“I was a dedicated Children’s Social Worker and I worked at Leicester City Council for 12 years but when I started suffering with work related stress and anxiety and menopausal symptoms nobody listened or helped me.
“I felt let down and betrayed after working there for so long and I felt they had no compassion and understanding and awareness of the menopause.
“When I received a formal warning for being off sick I felt that I had not been treated fairly so I tried to appeal my manager’s decision, but unfortunately my appeal was not upheld so I made the tough decision to resign from a job I loved after 12 years of loyal service.
“I am very grateful that the EHRC is supporting my case now and hopefully my case will help other people who may be being discriminated against, harassed or victimised in their workplaces.“
Notes to Editors:
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission are supporting this claim through Section 28 assistance, which will ensure that the Claimant can be represented at the Tribunal hearing at Leicester Employment Tribunal on Monday 2 October 2023.
- Ms Rooney is being represented by Elaine Banton at 7BR Barristers Chambers.
- Ms Rooney also held an Occupational Health Report while working for Leicester City Council, which stated that she had work related stress and anxiety, and a Health and Wellbeing Passport for perimenopause.
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission is Britain’s national equality body and has been awarded an ‘A’ status as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) by the United Nations.
Press contact details
For more press information contact the Commission's media office on:
0161 829 8102
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/equality-watchdog-supports-important-tribunal-hearing-alleged-menopause-discrimination
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality watchdog responds to ECB actions to make cricket more inclusive26/09/2023 13:25:00
Equality watchdog yesterday responded to ECB actions to make cricket more inclusive.
Technical guidance for schools updated22/09/2023 15:20:00
Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has today updated its technical guidance for schools in England and Scotland.
LNER improves service for disabled passengers, equality watchdog concludes22/09/2023 13:25:00
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with rail provider LNER after the company took the necessary steps to improve access to its services and facilities for disabled passengers.
21st year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science20/09/2023 16:05:00
UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 21st year.
Equality watchdog submits response to rail ticket office closure consultation04/09/2023 13:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, recently (01 September 2023) responded to rail ticket office closure consultation.
Equality watchdog publishes guidance to advance equality of opportunity through better investment01/09/2023 16:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance for local and combined authorities across England, helping them make better investment decisions that can advance equality of opportunity.
Contractor who suffered monkey chants and racial abuse at Probation Service wins payout24/08/2023 16:10:00
A former contractor engaged by HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has received a financial settlement following allegations of racial discrimination at the Probation Service offices in Reading.
UK government failing to protect disabled people, warns equality watchdog report17/08/2023 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today warned of the consequences of continuing inaction from governments in addressing problems faced by disabled people.