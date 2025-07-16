Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Equality watchdog welcomes proposal for rail operators to determine redress claims for failed assistance on case-by-case basis
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has welcomed a proposal to require rail service operators to determine redress claims for failed assistance for older or disabled people on a case-by-case basis.
Britain’s equality regulator has published its response to the Office of Rail and Road’s recent consultation on Accessible Travel Policy Guidance redress requirements.
Older and disabled people can face barriers when accessing public transport and addressing these barriers to key public services is identified as a priority in the EHRC’s strategic plan for 2025 to 2028.
Positive change in this area will contribute to an improvement in people’s experience of their rights. The UK is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, under which disabled people have a right to equal access to transportation and to live independently as part of the community. Effective complaints and redress procedures can help protect these rights.
John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
"We recognise that older and disabled people can face serious difficulties when using public transport.
“This can include failure of the assistance schemes they should be able to rely upon and limited or unclear access to redress if they do experience discriminatory service on public transport. Failed assistance on rail journeys, challenging complaints procedures and difficulties reaching an appropriate resolution can all affect older and disabled people’s ability to travel and participate in society.
“Blanket redress policies, limiting compensation to the cost of a rail ticket, do not consider the impact of failed assistance on each individual. Nor do they address potential discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. Redress related to a specific failure and its effect on the individual would prompt rail operators to engage meaningfully with the barriers faced by older and disabled people and improve their service provision accordingly. This should lead to fewer complaints and reduce the need to escalate matters to court.
“More reliable assistance and appropriate redress may also increase older and disabled people’s confidence that they will have the equal access to train services they are entitled to."
Background:
- Read the EHRC’s full response to the Office of Rail and Road’s consultation on Accessible Travel Policy Guidance redress requirements.
- The EHRC’s strategic plan for 2025-28 organises our work under three ‘pillars’. Pillar Three is programmes of work focused on complex equality and human rights challenges – including a programme of work to strengthen participation in society by addressing barriers to key public services, such as public transport.
- See the Office of Rail and Road's consultation on Accessible Travel Policy (ATP) Guidance redress requirements [external website]
