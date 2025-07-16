Equality watchdog welcomes proposal for rail operators to determine redress claims for failed assistance on case-by-case basis

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has welcomed a proposal to require rail service operators to determine redress claims for failed assistance for older or disabled people on a case-by-case basis.

Britain’s equality regulator has published its response to the Office of Rail and Road’s recent consultation on Accessible Travel Policy Guidance redress requirements.

Older and disabled people can face barriers when accessing public transport and addressing these barriers to key public services is identified as a priority in the EHRC’s strategic plan for 2025 to 2028.

Positive change in this area will contribute to an improvement in people’s experience of their rights. The UK is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, under which disabled people have a right to equal access to transportation and to live independently as part of the community. Effective complaints and redress procedures can help protect these rights.

John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: