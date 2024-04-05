Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Equity in cricket: ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire to ensure no return to ‘business as usual’, MPs say
The ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire CCC to ensure there is no return to the ‘business as usual’ that allowed a culture of discrimination to take root and thrive at the club, MPs say today.
In its report on equity in cricket, published ahead of the start of the county season this morning, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee also calls on the governing body to use the first anniversary of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report into discrimination in the game to set out the progress it has made on each of the commission’s findings. The Committee warns that that the governing body’s ambition may not be translated into action on some of the most powerful recommendations.
Today’s report comes after a session in February following up on the Committee’s work since 2021, when it first heard from former player Azeem Rafiq on his experiences at Yorkshire. The latest session took evidence from the ECB, ICEC and from Colin Graves, following his return as Yorkshire Chair.
The Committee concludes that the future of Yorkshire is best served by continued ownership by members and calls on the ECB and its Cricket Regulator, newly established for this season, to pay particular attention to the future performance of the club in relation to inequality.
Chair's comment
Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said:
“The ECB has made welcome progress on fixing the problems facing cricket identified so powerfully in the ICEC report. To achieve its ambition for cricket to be the most inclusive sport in the country and truly welcoming to all it must be open on how it is backing up its words with actions.
“The start of the county cricket season is always a time for optimism, and we hope that members at Headingley can look forward to a successful future, with a board committed to a member-led club and a continued focus on tackling discrimination. The ECB should keep a close eye on progress to ensure Yorkshire continues going down the road to reform.”
