Eradicating child poverty “a truly national mission”

First Minister leads summit with front-line practitioners.

First Minister John Swinney has described his priority of eradicating child poverty in Scotland as “a truly national mission” and our “moral imperative” ahead of an event in Glasgow.

Addressing over 500 delegates from across the public and third sectors, the First Minister also announced that more families across Scotland are set to benefit from investment in innovative projects that join up local services, making it easier for people to access the support they need.

Through the Fairer Futures Partnerships (FFP), the Scottish Government is collaborating with local councils to test and improve services to better help families living in poverty. These partnerships bring together a range of services, across childcare, education, health and social care, housing, employment and beyond, to provide whole family support.

Building on the success in three pathfinder areas, and eight existing FFPs, the Scottish Government is now expanding these partnerships into five new areas – Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

Speaking ahead of the event, the First Minister said:

“When I became First Minister, I said that I will pursue priorities that will make Scotland the best our country can be, and the most important priority that I have pursued in Government has been that of eradicating child poverty.

“The cornerstone of our approach is investment in more dignified and generous social security support, through game-changing measures like the Scottish Child Payment, and ending the UK Government’s two-child limit.

“However, there are still far too many children growing up hungry, or cold, and unable to reach their full potential. In a country as wealthy as Scotland, that is unacceptable.

“It is my firm believe that nothing that is wrong with Scotland can’t be fixed by what is right in Scotland, and whole family support - which is about redesigning the system, both for the people who deliver vital services and for the people who rely on them – is key to that.

“And it is already happening, right now, in areas across Scotland, where local authorities and their partners are already testing new and innovative ways of working together – reshaping and redesigning services in close partnership with local communities. But we need to see this in all areas of Scotland.

"Through the Fairer Futures Partnerships, backed by £4 million investment this year, we are working hand-in-hand with local authorities, communities, and the third sector to deliver real, lasting change. And we are now rolling this out into even more areas of Scotland, allowing us to test and scale up what works, ensuring every child in Scotland can thrive.

“I want to shine a light on the good work that is happening, encourage knowledge-sharing, hear directly from people about what is working well and how the Government can support them to make whole family support a reality in all areas of the country.

“It is our truly national mission to ensure that no child in Scotland grows up in poverty. It is everybody’s business, and our moral imperative – because there is no greater long-term investment we can make in our future and our success as a nation.”

Background

The five newly-announced Fairer Futures Partnerships (FFPs) build on the work of: the Social Innovation Partnership since 2016; the three original partnership projects in Dundee, Glasgow and Clackmannanshire; the five FFPs in Aberdeen City, East Ayrshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire and Perth & Kinross announced in the 2024-25 Programme for Government; and the further three in Fife, North Lanarkshire and Shetland announced in the 2025-26 Programme for Government.

Alongside this, Scottish Government is making up to £1.12 million “Adopt and Adapt” funding available to local authorities not currently engaged in Fairer Futures Partnerships. This funding is provided to support councils’ efforts to access and engage with the learning and evaluation programme, and to embed relevant learning in their local work on child poverty.