Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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EREBUS: reducing risk through live flight testing
Creating a capability to test UK defensive aid systems (DAS) in real-world flight conditions before integration onto frontline aircraft.
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), with the help of QinetiQ, have created EREBUS, a flight test capability for UK defensive aid systems (DAS).
DAS is fitted to military aircraft to detect and protect them from threats like radar and missiles.
This capability allows real-world testing of DAS before being integrated onto frontline aircraft. This reduces risk, cost and time. It builds on laboratory and simulation testing by providing a real-world evaluation capability.
EREBUS helps the UK maintain world-class air protection technology by:
- reducing risk before DAS is integrated onto operational aircraft
- optimising configurations for maximum protection
- supporting spiral development to enable rapid upgrades
- scaling capability to support UK and allied forces
- improving longevity of the UK world‑leading air protection solutions
Next-generation UK DAS has been developed in partnership with industry under Team Pellonia. The systems fitted to EREBUS include:
- Elix-IR® – an infra-red threat warning system made by Thales UK
- Miysis – a directed infra-fed countermeasure made by Leonardo UK
- MAPPS-C – a DAS ‘moderator’, or controller made by Leonardo UK
- SAGE – a radar warning and electronic support measure made by Leonardo UK
Economic benefits
Integrating DAS onto aircraft is the most expensive part of DAS rollout. EREBUS helps reduce these costs by enabling faster and smoother development, and testing of full platform capabilities without having to take military aircraft away from the frontline.
Working directly with QinetiQ and the manufacturers above helps protect UK jobs and encouraged future investment. It may enable the UK share development costs with NATO partners in the future.
International reputation
EREBUS is already attracting interest from NATO and European partners, with the UK sharing best practice and access to the test capability, reinforcing our reputation for world-class DAS development across NATO..
Progress so far
The first set of flight tests were completed in October 2025, providing vital test evidence for UK DAS development and assurance. Future work will focus on reducing the risks of integrating UK DAS to our military aircraft making it simpler, quicker and cheaper to bring these new systems and upgrades into service.
Find out how to work with us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/erebus-reducing-risk-through-live-flight-testing
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