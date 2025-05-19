Escalating conflict in Tripoli exposes the realities of false stability – and international neglect in Libya

EXPERT COMMENT

The killing of Abdelghani al-Kikli, an armed group commander, has triggered internal conflicts over power and influence, shattering the relative calm that has prevailed since 2020.

On Monday night, images circulated of Abdelghani al-Kikli, a powerful armed group commander from Tripoli, lying dead. Kikli, known popularly as ‘Ghneiwa’, had travelled to the Tekbali military camp on Monday to meet with armed group commanders allied with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dabaiba. The details of what happened are sketchy, but it appears that a gunfight led to the deaths of Ghneiwa and his bodyguards.

The escalating situation has revealed the reality that Libya’s so-called stability was much more fragile than it seemed. It also exposes the lack of seriousness of efforts to improve the country’s governance.

