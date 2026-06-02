Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Escalation in Lebanon and across the Blue Line risks undermining critical negotiations to achieve peace across the region: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon.
The United Kingdom joined in calling this meeting to condemn the severe escalation of Israeli military action in Lebanon over recent days.
This reckless and disproportionate escalation of Israeli military action has exacerbated an already devastating environment for Lebanese civilians and placed the Government of Lebanon under further strain. Civilians have been killed and over 1 million displaced, civilian homes and infrastructure destroyed, and the space for diplomacy eroded.
Further escalation on this scale is simply not proportionate and cannot set the conditions for lasting peace.
We reiterate that Hizballah, at the instigation of Iran, have dragged Lebanon into a war that its government and people do not want. We strongly condemn Lebanese Hizballah’s ongoing attacks against Israel. We also condemn recent comments by
Hizballah’s leadership that seek to destabilise the democratically elected Government of Lebanon within their own country. Hizballah does not speak or act for the people of Lebanon.
We are clear Hizballah must end attacks on Israel and disarm.
UNICEF reported last week that 15 children were killed and 62 injured in Lebanon last week as a result of the conflict – that’s 11 children killed or injured every 24 hours. Healthcare workers are also facing death and injury as they carry out their duties.
The escalation must end. We call upon all parties to uphold their obligations under international law.
Israel’s legitimate concerns about the security of their northern communities will not be solved by military escalation. The talks convened by the US between the Governments of Israel and Lebanon are the only viable path towards a lasting political settlement and the disarmament of Hizballah.
We warmly welcomed these talks – and yet progress is being undermined by both Hizballah and Israel. All parties must implement a genuine and lasting cessation of hostilities to allow space for real diplomatic progress.
We support the efforts of the Lebanese government to extend its authority throughout the country in line with UNSCR 1701, including through the strengthening of Lebanese state institutions and security forces, and the disarmament of Hizballah. We call for swift implementation. Escalation in Lebanon and across the Blue Line risks further destabilising Lebanon and undermining critical negotiations to achieve peace across the region.
The UK will continue to support diplomatic efforts that deliver lasting peace and security for both Lebanon and Israel.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/escalation-in-lebanon-and-across-the-blue-line-risks-undermining-critical-negotiations-to-achieve-peace-across-the-region-uk-statement-at-the-un-secur--2
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