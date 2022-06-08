Welsh Government
Escalation status of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
Targeted intervention measures for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will be extended to include services at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, the Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced yesterday.
The decision, made following a tripartite meeting as part of the NHS Wales Escalation Framework, follows ongoing concerns relating to the health board in a number of areas.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
This decision reflects serious and outstanding concerns about the leadership, governance and progress in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the vascular service and the emergency department.
I wish to reassure both patients and communities served by the health board and staff working for it that day to day services will not be negatively impacted. However, there are significant areas of concern to be considered by the board.
Given the seriousness and exceptional nature of this escalation, these arrangements will be monitored closely and reviewed early to ensure progress.
The targeted intervention measures will:
- support cultural change and promote leadership at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd
- continue to monitor centralised vascular services
- deploy national clinical leads to the Emergency Department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to address the concerns identified by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales
- commission an independent assessment of the progress that has been made against recent mental health reviews
The Health Minister has also asked the health board to review current governance, audit and effectiveness capacity and work with Improvement Cymru to invest in a rapid education and support programme for improvement skills.
It will also be asked to ensure that a senior appointment is made to Director of Safety and Improvement post. This individual will support the new Executive Director of Nursing to embed improvement and shared governance across the health board.
A further tripartite meeting will take place no later than the end of October 2022.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/escalation-status-betsi-cadwaladr-university-health-board
