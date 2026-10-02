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Escaping the Hormuz trap: What should an agreement to reopen the Strait look like?
EXPERT COMMENT
A detailed, reciprocal, and verifiable process is essential to ensure that any agreement holds.
The war between the United States and Iran has entered an uncertain phase between escalation and diplomacy. At the UN General Assembly, Iran offered a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks – if various conditions were met. That has apparently been rejected by President Donald Trump.
Subsequent reports claimed the president was considering new strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, attacks on ships from the Iran-backed Houthis have extended the conflict into the Red Sea.
Given the scope of disagreement between Washington and Tehran, and the global impact of the Strait’s prolonged closure, any settlement will likely need to begin with an unwinding of the Hormuz situation. Can that be achieved?
It is possible. But a successful agreement on Hormuz requires above all a technically precise, reciprocal, and verifiable process that focuses on restoring freedom of navigation. It is unlikely to be effectively addressed through another vague Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), or as part of a wider grand bargain.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/09/escaping-hormuz-trap-what-should-agreement-reopen-strait-look
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