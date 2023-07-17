ESFA publishes annual report and accounts for 2022 to 2023

ESFA has published its annual report and accounts for 2022 to 2023.

Today, the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has published its annual report and accounts for 2022 to 2023.

David Withey, ESFA chief executive, said:

“It is my pleasure to present the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s (ESFA’s) Annual Report for 2022 to 2023. This is the first reporting period following the implementation of recommendations in Sir David Bell’s arm’s length body (ALB) review which saw a number of significant changes to the agency’s remit aimed at ensuring a clearer focus on our core responsibilities.

“As such, this reporting year has been one of transition for the agency as we have embedded those organisational changes, supported teams moving across to the Department of Education, and welcomed a new Executive Group who will lead the agency in this next phase. Those changes included a new Chief Executive – I started in August 2022, and I have greatly enjoyed my first few months in the role, working alongside colleagues in the agency and across the sector to ensure that every pound we invest is helping to support the best possible educational outcomes.

“Some of the attention in my first few months has been on looking ahead to how we will support that goal within our new responsibilities. Much of that focus will be on three key outcomes – providing certainty to the sector to help support effective financial planning, ensuring that those we fund feel supported including in response to specific financial requests or needs, and assuring ourselves that taxpayers’ money is being used for its intended purpose.

“The report reflects significant successes for one of the largest funding operations anywhere in government:

we allocated 67 billion of funding to more than 25,000 providers with 100% accuracy and timeliness and ensured that funding reached those providers through 507,000 individual payments with 99.9% accuracy and timeliness

our Counter Fraud and Prevention Team have continued to ensure low levels of fraud and error across the totality of funding provided

“The context in which we have delivered that performance has been occasionally challenging – inflationary pressures and the ever-increasing importance of education and skills in a post-pandemic economy has placed additional stresses on providers, and highlighted the importance of ESFA supporting strong financial management across the sectors we work with. In the Further Education (FE) sector, the Office for National Statistics’ decision to reclassify colleges to the public sector has introduced additional uncertainty for sector leaders.

“I am therefore pleased that this report reflects work that we are doing to support the sector effectively:

92% of respondents reported a good or very good experience when using our School Resource Management Advisors, a fantastic (and free) resource aimed at supporting financial management in schools and academy trusts.

the publication of significant financial guidance and support related to FE reclassification, including a new capital loans scheme, has helped to bring clarity to FE colleges.

we have also expanded functionality in the ESFA Digital Funding Service, meaning that schools and FE colleges can access allocations and funding agreements in one place – saving providers time and improving customer experience.

“I am very grateful to colleagues across the skills and education sector, both for the warm welcome they have afforded me, and for the constructive way in which they have sought to work with ESFA to address those challenges. Those conversations have, and will continue to, inform what we as an agency can do to ensure greater levels of support whilst ensuring our own financial governance, audit and oversight practices are world class.”