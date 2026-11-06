ESNZ Committee sets deadlines for Government action on the effects of climate change

MPs set out clear measures for UK to regain leadership on global stage as delegates head to COP 31

In a report today the ESNZ Committee expresses its serious concern at the UK's lack of progress delivering adaptations to a rapidly changing climate at home, and sets out a series of bold steps that are needed for the UK to begin to reclaim its status as a climate leader on the international stage.

The report recommends:

By July 2027 Government should publish a UK national roadmap for a just phase-out of fossil fuels.

Within six months Government should publish a single, cross-government delivery plan for international climate finance, with clear, multi-year commitments and a dedicated adaptation target.

Government should develop a red-amber-green climate risk assessment system, rating how climate policies across sectors address those risks.

DESNZ should immediately publish a clear, national electrification strategy to close the 2030 NDC implementation gap.

Government must provide the plan and legislation to deliver on lagging performance on the UK's domestic climate change adaptation.

The "mission-driven" structure is failing to deliver across Departmental silos on cross-cutting issues, or to deliver accountability: Government needs a new approach if it is to address climate change.

Implementation of climate actions does not require unanimity at the UNFCCC: the UK should bring a focus on delivery with like-minded countries that cuts across trade, finance and international development.

Government should make integrated consideration of energy security and climate security challenges central to its G20 Presidency in 2027.

The MPs say Government failures to act on the Climate Change Committee's (CCC) recommendations and to deliver on domestic adaptation are challenging the UK's credibility on the world stage – and already affecting human welfare in the UK.

To meet its stated ambitions to regain its status as a global climate leader, Government must match the heightened emission reduction commitments put forward in the 2035 Nationally Defined Contribution (NDC) and Seventh Carbon Budget – while delivering on existing 2030 NDC pledges.

The Committee's warning comes despite the CCC having provided clear recommendations to progress on domestic adaptation at sufficient scale and speed, supported by targets and with clear ownership.

The MPs suggest that immediately establishing a National Framework for Climate Services could help Government engage with the public to improve delivery of domestic climate adaptation measures.