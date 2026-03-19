ESPO
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ESPO Early Years is here!
Here to support little learners
Have you heard the great news? ESPO Early Years has officially landed and we're so excited to tell you all about it!
With the recent merger of our sister company, Eduzone, our ESPO Early Years team is now even bigger and better! This exciting change means more expertise, more support and even more benefits for you and your setting. Plus, we've launched a dedicated Early Years hub on our website – your go-to space packed full of tailored information and resources designed to support little learners from trending products to core learning tools.
You can also meet our specialist Early Years team, who are always on hand to help you find exactly what you need. Don't forget to check out their monthly top products and what else they're getting up to on our social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.
What are the benefits of being an ESPO customer?
As an ESPO Early Years customer, there are many more amazing benefits to you including:
- Same great pricing – Discover true best value across our product range, achieved through ESPO’s collective buying power. Keep a look out for exclusive offers and perks throughout the year, designed to help boost your budget even further.
- A one-stop shop – Access to thousands of durable, high-quality resources for EYFS as well as cost effective consumables, furniture and nursery essentials at your fingertips.
- Specialist support – Along with a specialised Early Years team who are on hand to offer support with your specific requirements, we have lots of additional services available to our early years customers, including our My Nursery Group package.
- Fast, flexible delivery – We have a great range of fast, flexible delivery options available for early years customers and with stock availability at over 98%, your orders will be on your doorstep, ready to support your setting in no time.
- Award winning service – With real people at the end of the phone, our award-winning Customer Services team are here to lend a helping hand whenever you need them.
- Cost and time saving features – Designed to make buying what you need quick and easy, our website has lots of useful features including downloadable invoices and PunchOut connections, plus a specialist hub for all things early years.
- Inspiration for you – Be sure to follow our socials and keep an eye on our blog for lots of early years inspiration throughout the year (and a giggle or two!), including crafty creations, template resources and product picks with our team.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/espo-early-years-is-here.html
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