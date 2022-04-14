ESPO
ESPO Office Essentials catalogue 2022/23
We’re proud to share with you our new 2022/23 Office Essentials catalogue. We are always customer focused and have handpicked products to produce this catalogue with your needs in mind.
Please note that this catalogue is designed for our non-education customers. If you already have a copy of our Primary or Secondary catalogue for 2022/23, you will not need this catalogue too. Please click here to read more about our new education catalogues.
The last few years have been testing for us all and we’ve been proud to be by your side every step of the way doing what we can to help support you. That’s why we held our prices over the past year, absorbing supplier price increases without passing a penny of the cost onto our customers.
This year also presents challenges and as a public sector buying organisation we’re not immune to the growing pressures felt across the global market place. We have seen cost increases in raw materials which is particularly impacting paper-based products, as well as energy and fuel costs which impact on the manufacturing and transportation of goods.
However, despite rising costs throughout the supply chain, we’ve conducted thorough benchmarking analysis across our range, in order to provide the best possible prices and to help minimise the impact on your budget. This means that you can shop with confidence knowing that our team of procurement experts have worked hard to secure the best deals.
From stationery to cleaning supplies, furniture to office equipment, our comprehensive range offers the price, quality and choice that you know and trust. For even more savings, check out our very own Smartbuy range, handpicked to provide an affordable alternative to bigger brand names. To help you find the right resources for you and your organisation, we’ve categorised products into six distinct categories:
We do expect some continued challenges around our supply chain, so please ensure you’re signed up for Order Acknowledgement emails so we can keep you fully updated about your order. For all the latest prices, please check espo.org.
ESPO have been serving the public sector for over 40 years and we’ll continue support you, providing first class service at our lowest possible prices.
Receiving your catalogue
If you are an ESPO customer, your catalogue may already be on its way to you. If you would like to order a copy of the catalogue or would like additional copies, you can request a copy here or on the 'Request' a catalogue' link at the bottom of any web page. Want to be become an ESPO customer? Simply register for your FREE account here.
Will I be compliant if I order directly from the ESPO catalogue?
The contracts and frameworks awarded by ESPO (acting as a Central Purchasing Body) for the products features in this catalogue have been awarded in compliance with the Public Contracts Regulations, so you can be assured of ESPO's compliant procurement exercise when making purchases from the catalogue.
