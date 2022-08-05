Friday 05 Aug 2022 @ 09:50
ESPO
ESPO Procurement Solutions - Our July 2022 Reference Guide Is Now Live

At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.

We understand that selecting a procurement solution can be a daunting task, so we have assembled a list of all our active frameworks in one, easy-to-read Reference Guide. It consists of around 100 active frameworks across ten colour coded categories so that you can clearly navigate your way to the most relevant sections for your organisation.

Categories

Our dedicated procurement teams are also here to help every step of the way, each framework has its own page and a dedicated contact to help support you. Simply find the framework page you are interested in and then go to the 'Get Help' tab. 

Browse Our Guide 

Take a look at our Reference Guide, now updated for July 2022, below.  

