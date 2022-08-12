ESPO White Goods catalogue 2022/23

Thousands of customers choose ESPO for their white goods and electrical products knowing they receive high quality, top brands at competitive prices.

What makes our White Goods offering so great?

All our white goods come with a full one-year warranty if used as per their design which, unlike many retailers, covers them for use in non-domestic settings.

A+ efficiency ratings available on many products.

We offer UK mainland delivery on all our products within this range.

We will deliver your new appliance and remove your old, disconnected appliance free of charge on the same day (conditions apply).

Our White Goods range has been categorised into useful sections to help find the right products for you and your organisation:

You can view the full range of products in our dedicated catalogue below or online here. To place an order, you must be an ESPO customer with an ESPO account number. If you are not yet set up with an account, please visit our Registration page.

Download the brochure by pressing the icon in the top left hand corner. If you would like to discuss our products or your requirements in more detail, please contact your Account Manager or: