ESPO's Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CVIT) Services (324F_24)
What does this framework cover?
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a comprehensive range of cash/valuables collection and cash/valuables in transit services. The service providers on this framework have been selected for their experience and ability to provide customers with services that combine quality, value and satisfy all cash/valuables collection and CViT service requirements.
The two following Lots are available:
Benefits
- Many prices have either stayed the same or decreased since the previous iteration of the framework.
- All service providers have been assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CViT) Services framework (324F), please contact 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org.
