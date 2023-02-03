ESPO
ESPO's Document Management Solutions framework (390) is now live
Managing documents can often be complicated; this framework is a simple and competitive route to access a range of document management solutions covering everything from scanning and storage to software and consultancy services.
This framework offers four Lots:
Lot 1 – Electronic Document Scanning and Software
Lot 2 – Document Storage and Retrieval Services
Lot 3 – Total Document Management Solutions
Lot 4 – Enhanced Handling and Security Requirements
Benefits
- This framework allows customers to access a wide range of solutions, from either standalone scanning or storage services to a full document management solution, offering services such as consultancy, deep storage, cataloguing and the scanning of old and rare documents.
- Suppliers have been vetted and comply with a range of accreditations including but not limited to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001.
- This framework features market-leading suppliers who have vast experience in supporting customers with undertaking digitisation projects, allowing customers to digitise their records at a pace which suits them and their budgets.
- As part of our ongoing commitment to social value practices, we have partnered with the Social Value Portal. For this framework, social value was assessed as part of the award criteria allowing benefits to be obtained for both direct awards and further competitions.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact the Documents and IT team on 0116 294 4008 or ICT@espo.org.
