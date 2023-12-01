ESPO's Electrical Testing Services framework (306) is now live

Managing electricity can present significant challenges. From conducting appliance testing to electrical testing of street lighting and furniture, organisations face a multitude of testing requirements to meet their operational needs. This framework is designed to ensure the safety, compliance, and efficient operation of electrical installations and equipment. By engaging with accredited service providers through this framework, organisations can confidently find a solution.
This framework offers three Lots:
Lot 1: Portable Appliance Testing (PAT)
Lot 2: Fixed Installation Testing (FIT)
Lot 3: Electrical Testing of Street Lighting and Street Furniture
Benefits
- The framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - there's no need to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their track record, experience, technical & professional ability.
- Pre-agreed terms and conditions underpin all orders, so no need to worry about this or additional charges.
- A wide range of electrical testing service providers.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.