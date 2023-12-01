Friday 01 Dec 2023 @ 09:50
ESPO
Printable version

ESPO's Electrical Testing Services framework (306) is now live

Managing electricity can present significant challenges. From conducting appliance testing to electrical testing of street lighting and furniture, organisations face a multitude of testing requirements to meet their operational needs. This framework is designed to ensure the safety, compliance, and efficient operation of electrical installations and equipment. By engaging with accredited service providers through this framework, organisations can confidently find a solution.

This framework offers three Lots:

Lot 1: Portable Appliance Testing (PAT)

Lot 2: Fixed Installation Testing (FIT)

Lot 3: Electrical Testing of Street Lighting and Street Furniture 

Benefits 

  • The framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - there's no need to run a full procurement process.
  • Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their track record, experience, technical & professional ability. 
  • Pre-agreed terms and conditions underpin all orders, so no need to worry about this or additional charges. 
  • A wide range of electrical testing service providers. 

Why ESPO?

 Fully compliant

 All frameworks are compliant with UK   procurement regulations, making the   process stress-free and efficient,   ensuring you have peace of mind.

 Trusted suppliers

 Customer satisfaction, finances, social   values and much more are checked   prior to awarding service providers a   position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org

Channel website: https://www.espo.org/Home

Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/electrical-testing-services-306-is-live.html

Share this article

Latest tweets

Procurement services for the public sector

About Us Frameworks Products
Suppliers Blog Registration

Latest News from
ESPO

ESPO's Renewable Energy Solutions framework (2838) is live

13/10/2023 09:50:00

This ESPO framework provides a wide range of simple and quick solutions for renewable energy systems for renewable energy projects.

ESPO's Staff Benefits framework (319) is live

18/08/2023 09:50:00

Staff Benefits (319), a collaborative framework between ESPO and YPO, offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring various staff benefits schemes, covering everything from individual to fully managed services.

ESPO's Energy Performance of Buildings Services framework (343) is live

11/08/2023 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a solution that meets all of your requirements relating to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and energy surveying in general, encompassing all of the measures introduced by this legislation.

ESPO's Security and Surveillance Equipment & Services framework (628) is live

04/08/2023 09:50:00

Managing buildings can be a challenging task. To meet the needs of your organisation, there are several factors to consider, ranging from security solutions to private and public surveillance measures.

ESPO's Occupational Health Services framework (985B) is live

28/07/2023 09:50:00

Offering a comprehensive range of occupational health services, this ESPO framework allows organisations to meet their statutory duties of care for the health, safety and welfare of their employees in their working environment. 

Make savings with aggregated buying through ESPO's Technology Products framework (RM6068)

23/06/2023 09:50:00

In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.

ESPO's Parking Management Solutions framework (509) is live

16/06/2023 09:50:00

Managing parking can be a demanding task. With everything from pay as you go to cashless parking to consider, there are a huge variety of options to be considered demanding on the needs of your organisation. This framework offers a compliant route to multiple solutions to ensure that you have the most suitable for you.

How to gain social value through ESPO's frameworks

10/05/2023 09:50:00

Social value is about improving economic, social and environmental well-being through public spending.

ESPO's MSTAR4 framework (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) is now live

03/05/2023 09:50:00

Our updated MSTAR4 (653F) framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring a managed service for temporary agency resources.