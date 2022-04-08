ESPO's Estates Management Professional Services framework (2700) has been extended

Whether you’re looking to acquire land, conduct a review of your property strategy or even gain advice on dealing with repossessions and evictions, the scope of estate management is huge for any public sector organisation. Your time, budget and resources need to be utilised to ensure that your estates are managed in a safe, controlled and cost-effective manner so it’s important to get it right!

With Framework 2700 you can gain access to a range of estate management professional services relating to the use, management, acquisition, disposal and development of land and property all in one place.

The framework is split into seven distinct lots so that you can easily navigate to the relevant products and services for your needs: