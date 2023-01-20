Friday 20 Jan 2023 @ 09:50
ESPO
Printable version

ESPO's Grounds Maintenance Machinery framework (274) is now live

Regular grounds maintenance can often be underestimated but it plays a huge part in keeping your organisation clean, safe and accessible. This framework provides everything you need to ensure that everything from fallen branches to broken pavements does not cause you any problems.

This framework offers eleven Lots:

Lot 1 – Mowers (domestic / professional) and associated equipment

Lot 7 – Trailers

Lot 2 – Mowers (ride on) and associated equipment

Lot 8 – Quad bikes and utility vehicles

Lot 3 – Mowers (trailed) and associated equipment

Lot 9 - Wood chippers and shredders

Lot 4 – Hedge cutters; chainsaws, blowers, vacuums and strimmer’s

Lot 10 – Rollers

Lot 5 – Spreaders, sprayers and water pumps

Lot 11 – Miscellaneous Machinery

Lot 6 – Tractors

 
 

Benefits

  • Features 18 experienced suppliers that provide combined coverage of all areas of the UK.
  • Option for outright purchases of grounds maintenance machinery.
  • Option for call-off contracts covering spare parts, associated products and planned maintenance programmes.

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.

