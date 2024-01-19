ESPO
|Printable version
ESPO's Liquified Petroleum Gas framework (92) has been extended
Due to its success, Liquified Petroleum Gas & Other Liquified Fuels (92) has now been extended from 21 October 2023 to 21 October 2025. This framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route for the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) with pricing mechanisms.
Benefits
- Provides supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in both bulk and cylinder form.
- Includes price mechanisms designed to deliver long-term competitiveness.
- Two reliable suppliers: Calor and Flogas.
- ESPO has a dedicated team specifically for energy customers.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact the Energy Team by quoting Framework 92_21 on 0116 294 4040 or via energy@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/liquified-petroleum-gas-other-liquified-fuels-92-extension.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
ESPO's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Clothing framework (144) is now live19/01/2024 13:50:00
This framework is for the supply of a comprehensive range of PPE & clothing including workwear, schoolwear and body armour.
Find out more about ESPO's Postal Services and Solutions framework (RM6280)19/01/2024 12:50:00
Whether you use traditional mail services or would like to transform your mailroom to digital, this framework provides a wide range of postal goods, services and solutions to support your postal requirements and strategy.
ESPO's Supply Teachers and Temporary Staff framework (RM6238) is now live19/01/2024 11:50:00
Managing supply teachers and temporary staff can present significant challenges. From recruiting temporary teachers to fixed term teachers. This framework is a Department for Education sponsored solution, giving you access to plenty of help and support.
ESPO's Consultancy Services framework (664) has been extended19/01/2024 10:50:00
Due to its success, our Consultancy Services (664) framework has now been extended to 31 August 2025.
ESPO's Electrical Testing Services framework (306) is now live01/12/2023 09:50:00
Managing electricity can present significant challenges. From conducting appliance testing to electrical testing of street lighting and furniture, organisations face a multitude of testing requirements to meet their operational needs.
ESPO's Renewable Energy Solutions framework (2838) is live13/10/2023 09:50:00
This ESPO framework provides a wide range of simple and quick solutions for renewable energy systems for renewable energy projects.
ESPO's Staff Benefits framework (319) is live18/08/2023 09:50:00
Staff Benefits (319), a collaborative framework between ESPO and YPO, offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring various staff benefits schemes, covering everything from individual to fully managed services.
ESPO's Energy Performance of Buildings Services framework (343) is live11/08/2023 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a solution that meets all of your requirements relating to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and energy surveying in general, encompassing all of the measures introduced by this legislation.