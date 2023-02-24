ESPO
ESPO's Lubricating Oils, Greases and Anti-Freeze framework (106) is now live
Sourcing high-quality and cost-effective lubricating oils, greases, antifreeze and associated ancillary items, can often be difficult and time consuming. This framework provides the supply and delivery of a comprehensive range of these goods across the whole of the UK, by suppliers who have been selected for their experience and reputation.
This framework offers the following:
Lubricating oils (including engine, hydraulic, transmission and agricultural oils)
Greases
Antifreeze
Eco, miscellaneous and ancillary products
Benefits
- It has been designed to meet the requirements of municipal fleets.
- Extensive product range including engine oils, agricultural lubricants, hydraulic oils, greases, and antifreeze.
- Eco products are available.
- Storage and dispensing equipment can be procured if appropriate.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, sustainability and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Ria Mclauchlan on 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org.
https://www.espo.org/blog/lubricating-oils-greases-and-anti-freeze-106-is-live.html
