ESPO's new and improved Security Services framework (347) is now live
For any public sector organisation, security is always at the forefront of our minds. With everything from sensitive data and safeguarding issues to fire safety and CCTV, there are many areas to consider. As well as permanent measures such as access control or alarm systems you might also need to obtain occasional measures such as event security or security for staff handling money.
Framework 347 makes procuring all your security services easy. To ensure that you have access to all your security requirements, Framework 347 has been split into geographical Lots covering:
- East Midlands
- West Midlands
- East of England
- South East England
- South West England
- North West England
- North East England
- Yorkshire and the Humber
- London
- Scotland
- Wales
- Northern Ireland
Within these areas, there are two types of services offered:
Site Security Services
Includes services such as:
- Key Holding
- Static Guarding services such as access control, fire prevention and general building security
- Mobile Patrols such as external perimeter patrols
Event Security Services
Includes services such as:
- Welcoming visitors and giving advice/directions as required
- Ensuring gangways and exit routes are clear
- Door supervision/checking tickets
- Guarding areas, vehicles and equipment
In addition, there is a new national Lot:
Canine Services
Includes services such as:
- Provision of planned and ad-hoc guarding to various sites in compliance with BS 8517-1 and BS8517-2 codes of practice
- Requirements such as static canine units, mobile response units and event security
- Additional specialist services may also include narcotic, explosives, pyrotechnic, firearm or currency detection
Benefits
This framework offers the following benefits:
Direct Award - You can place a direct call off order with any supplier on the framework based on the terms outlined in the User Guide.
Pre-agreed conditions - No need to worry about what terms & conditions to use. Each order that is put through the framework is underpinned by a call-off contract that has been agreed at tender stage.
Suppliers on the framework and their employees must be licensed by the SIA (Security Industry Authority). Our team will continue to monitor and check the suppliers’ on-going compliance.
Why Use ESPO?
We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
Find out more about our Security Services framework (347)
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/our-new-and-improved-security-services-framework-is-now-live.html
